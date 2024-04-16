RAWALPINDI: The top brass of the Pakistan Army has slammed malicious propaganda aimed at driving a wedge between people and the armed forces, warning that stern action will be taken against those elements involved in spreading "baseless allegations".



The concerns were raised during the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the GHQ presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

“Unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” the forum noted.

“We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured,” the forum vowed.

The army's top brass reiterated its resolve to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

The army chief appreciated the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

He directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The COAS said, “Armed forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH".

The forum also condemned heartless terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham, as well as heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan.

The commanders were briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The forum reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

COAS Munir directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.