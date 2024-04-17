School timings changed in Punjab

Student leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online

The Punjab education authority has announced revised school timings for summer season in order to prevent children and staff from scorching hot weather.

The schools in Punjab will remain open from 7:45am to 1:15pm while the regular classes would conclude at 11:45am on Fridays, the provincial education department stated in a notification.

Subsequently, the double-shift schools will remain open from 7:45am to 12:15pm, and from 12:45pm to 5:15pm across the province.

The provincial authorities used to modify school timings in view of prevailing weather conditions, as well as law and order situation to ensure facilitation and safety of schoolgoers.

Prior to this development, the province announced changing the school timings for winter season which was taken into effect from February to April 15 in view of extreme cold wave.

During the extreme cold wave, the regular classes were being held from 8:30am to 2:30pm in boys’ schools in the provincial capital and other cities while the classes in girls’ schools were being organised from 8:15am to 2:15pm.

On Fridays, the closure timing of boys’ schools was 12:15pm and 12pm for girls’ schools. Meanwhile, the double-shift schools were holding classes regularly from 7:45am to 12:15pm, and 12:30pm to 5pm in the second shift without any break.