Wed Nov 28, 2018
World

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

22 killed, 20 injured in China's Hebei province blast

BEIJING: A blast near a chemical plant in China’s northern Hebei province early Wednesday killed 22 people and injured at least 22 others, the local government said.

Preliminary investigation showed that 38 trucks and 12 cars were engulfed in the accident.

Rescue and search operations are underway and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

