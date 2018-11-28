22 killed, 20 injured in China's Hebei province blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A blast near a chemical plant in China’s northern Hebei province early Wednesday killed 22 people and injured at least 22 others, the local government said.
Preliminary investigation showed that 38 trucks and 12 cars were engulfed in the accident.
Rescue and search operations are underway and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
