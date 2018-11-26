Yasir Shah's bowling feats in a day

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took a career best 8-41 to wreck New Zealand for 90 in the first innings, giving Pakistan a lead of 328 runs following their total of 418-5 declared.

*The 8 for 41 is Yasir Shah’s career best bowling figures in Test cricket. His previous best was 7/76 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015.

*This is the third best innings figures for Pakistan in Tests - after Abdul Qadir's 9/56 against England at Lahore in 1987/88 and Sarfraz Nawaz's 9/86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1978/79.

Best innings figures for Pakistan in Tests

Bowler Figures Balls bowled Inngs# Against Venue Season Result

Abdul Qadir 9/56 222 1 Eng Lahore 1987/88 Won

Sarfraz Nawaz 9/86 284 2 Aus Melbourne 1978/79 Won

Yasir Shah 8/41 75 2 NZ Dubai 2018/19 In progress

Imran Khan 8/58 177 1 SL Lahore 1981/82 Won

Imran Khan 8/60 121 2 Ind Karachi 1982/83 Won

Sikander Bhakt 8/69 126 1 Ind Delhi 1979/80 Draw

Saqlain Mushtaq 8/164 444 1 Eng Lahore 2000/01 Draw

*This is also the best bowling figures for Pakistan against New Zealand. The previous best was Intikhab Alam's 7/52 in Dunedin in 1973.

*This is also a better innings figures in Tests in UAE asYasir improved Devendra Bishoo's 8/49 against Pakistan at the same venue two years ago.

* Yasir has so far taken 105 wickets taken in 16 Tests in UAE. Thus, he became the first bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in UAE.

*The 16 Tests he took to reach the milestone is the joint third fastest to the landmark of 100 wickets in a country, after 15 Tests each by Clarrie Grimmett in Australia and Waqar Younis in Pakistan. R Ashwin also reached the milestone of 100 wickets in India in 16 matches.

*Yasir took eight wickets in New Zealand’s first innings on third day, and then after follow-on, he took two wickets in the second innings before the end of the day. Thus the ten wickets, taken in the day by Yasir, is the most ever for a Pakistani bowler in a day's play in Test cricket. He went past the record that was jointly held by Abdul Qadir and Intikhab Alam, both of whom took nine wickets each against England in Lahore in 1987 and against New Zealand in Dunedin in 1973, respectively. He became the 10th bowler overall to bag 10 wickets in a day and the first since Anil Kumble in Delhi in 1999.