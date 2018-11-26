Ranveer to Deepika: I married the most beautiful girl in the world

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love has fans all around the world swooning over them, the two seem to be in quite an awe of each other as well.



During the extravagant wedding party thrown by the 34-year-old groom’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, Ranveer can be seen expressing his love and adoration for his new wife, footage of which has been widely making rounds on social media as fans got to witness their love off-screen as well.

The Simmba actor could be seen making an entrance with his ladylove by saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful woman in the world. Guys, we are really happy to have you all together here, tonight. It is going to be an epic night. There are so many of you, all our lovers and friends. We are here to celebrate what is going to be an epic future… you and me.”

The two had opted to revamp their styles for the wedding party, with Deepika donning an elaborate Sabyasachi lehnga choli, giving off major Frida Kahlo vibes while Ranveer dazzled in a multicolored Manish Arora outfit.