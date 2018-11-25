Ancient tomb unveiled in Egypt





LUXOR: The treasures of an ancient Egyptian tomb, thought to be more than 3,000 years old, have been unveiled by an archaeological mission in the Assasseef valley near the city of Luxor.

In the first public opening in front of the international media, one of the coffins was revealed to contain the well-preserved mummy of a woman. The other had been opened earlier and examined by Egyptian antiquities officials.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani was described how French and Egyptian archaeologists had made two separate discoveries, including of "a new tomb ... with very nice paintings."

While another official during a press conference on Saturday, said that the team made the find after working at the site since March.

Egypt often announces archaeological discoveries with great fanfare, despite being accused of a lack of scientific rigor and neglect of its antiquities. More than a dozen ancient discoveries have been announced since the beginning of this year.