Sialkot’s Baba got talent

An amazing video of an old man in Sialkot playing football just like a toy went viral on Twitter.

The FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) released the video on Twitter which proves that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. Not only youth but the old people also show skill, experience, fun and adventure in various games.They left the young people far behind in displaying their talent.







