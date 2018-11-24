Sialkot’s Baba got talent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An amazing video of an old man in Sialkot playing football just like a toy went viral on Twitter.
The FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) released the video on Twitter which proves that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. Not only youth but the old people also show skill, experience, fun and adventure in various games.They left the young people far behind in displaying their talent.
An amazing video of an old man in Sialkot playing football just like a toy went viral on Twitter.
The FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) released the video on Twitter which proves that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. Not only youth but the old people also show skill, experience, fun and adventure in various games.They left the young people far behind in displaying their talent.