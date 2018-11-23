Attempt to undermine Pak-China ties doomed to fail: Chinese Embassy

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Consulate-General in Karachi and appreciated the Pakistani Army and police for their timely and proper action.



A statement issued by the Embassy after the dastardly attack stated that any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relationship is doomed to fail.

We extend our deep condolences to the two Pakistani policemen martyred in the attack, it said.

“Now the situation has been brought under control and three terrorists have been killed. There are no Chinese citizens killed or injured in the attack,” it further added.

The embassy reposed confidence in security forces in ensuring the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.