PM Imran Khan’s China visit an ‘unparalleled success’: Ambassador

BEIJING: The recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China was an unparalleled success and has ushered in the Pakistan-China all weather strategic co-operative partnership to new heights, Ambassador Masood Khalid said Friday.



The envoy was speaking at “Dialogue with Ambassadors” Forum which was held at the Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Professor Li Xiguang, Director of the Pakistan Culture and Communications Centre, Tsinghua University, welcomed the Ambassador and briefed the audience about the historical perspective of Pakistan China relations.

Ambassador in his speech termed the University as a seat of higher learning since 1911. He commended the organizers for providing a platform for continuous exchanges with scholars and the youth.

Ambassador shed light on Pakistan’s history, geography, economy, environmental diversity, civilization, culture, foreign policy, Kashmir dispute and Pakistan China relationship in a comprehensive manner. He said that the foreign policy of Pakistan is primarily directed to the pursuit of national goals of seeking peace and stability through international co-operation.

Ambassador termed the advent of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a catalyst for further strengthening the unique relationship between Pakistan and China.

A Question-Answer session followed where International students had an opportunity to interact with the Ambassador and quench their queries about Pakistan.