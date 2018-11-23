close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

AFP
November 23, 2018
China 'strongly condemns' attack on Karachi Consulate

BEIJING: China on Friday condemned an attack on its consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi that killed two policemen and urged its ally to ensure the security of Chinese citizens.

"China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic agencies and requests that Pakistan takes practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

