close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

With Bells on her Feet: Life of feminist dancer Sheema Kermani documented

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

Share

A twirling icon of rebellion, empowerment and resistance, Sheema Kermani has waged a war on  patriarchy seeped into Pakistani society with her passion for classical dance since an extensive period of time.

The legendary social activist is now getting her life documented in Taimur Rahim’s upcoming directorial titled ‘With Bells on her Feet’ which will showcase the theater director’s struggle in pursuing her dreams in a society ensnared with patriarchal notions.

In the brief trailer released freshly by the director, the classical dancing maestro can be seen narrating how the form  of art has liberated her, saying: “For me, there is a direct relationship between dance and liberation. When a woman stands on stage to dance what she's saying is: 'Here I am, I'm not ashamed of my body, I am confident and I do not fear you.'”


Shedding light on the bumps on the road, she goes on to state: "My journey has been a lonely one but what keeps me going is a hope that future generations will embrace dance not just as an art form it is a means to achieve peace, humility and beauty."

Reports have revealed that the documentary has also scored an official selection at the FILUMS International Film Festival and will be up for screening at Lahore’s Al Hamra on November 24.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Entertainment