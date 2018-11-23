With Bells on her Feet: Life of feminist dancer Sheema Kermani documented

A twirling icon of rebellion, empowerment and resistance, Sheema Kermani has waged a war on patriarchy seeped into Pakistani society with her passion for classical dance since an extensive period of time.



The legendary social activist is now getting her life documented in Taimur Rahim’s upcoming directorial titled ‘With Bells on her Feet’ which will showcase the theater director’s struggle in pursuing her dreams in a society ensnared with patriarchal notions.

In the brief trailer released freshly by the director, the classical dancing maestro can be seen narrating how the form of art has liberated her, saying: “For me, there is a direct relationship between dance and liberation. When a woman stands on stage to dance what she's saying is: 'Here I am, I'm not ashamed of my body, I am confident and I do not fear you.'”





Shedding light on the bumps on the road, she goes on to state: "My journey has been a lonely one but what keeps me going is a hope that future generations will embrace dance not just as an art form it is a means to achieve peace, humility and beauty."

Reports have revealed that the documentary has also scored an official selection at the FILUMS International Film Festival and will be up for screening at Lahore’s Al Hamra on November 24.