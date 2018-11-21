Pakistan, Malaysia joint statement

Following is the text of the joint press statement issued here on Wednesday by Pakistan and Malaysia issued after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with his Malaysian counterpart.



1. At the invitation of the Honourable Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, His Excellency Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan undertook an Official Visit to Malaysia from 20-21 November 2018.

2. During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Perdana Square, Prime Minister’s Office, Putrajaya by the Honourable Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

3. After the welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya. Both leaders held fruitful and in-depth discussions, which took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

4. Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad on his electoral victory and commended the smooth and peaceful transition of power from the previous government. Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent resounding election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan and wished Pakistan greater progress in its national development under the new government.

5. Both leaders acknowledged the long history of close cooperation between both countries since Malaysia’s independence. The Malaysian side recalled the contribution by Justice Abdul Hameed of Pakistan, member of the Reid Commission, in the drafting of the Malaysian constitution. Both Leaders reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership which meets the interests of both countries. In setting the tone and future direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, both leaders stressed the importance of exchanges of visits at all levels, with a view to further expand the depth of bilateral relations.

6. The two leaders welcomed the establishment of Bilateral Consultation between the senior officials of both Ministries of Foreign Affairs as the mechanism to intensify engagements between both sides. In this regard, Malaysia and Pakistan will convene the first Bilateral Consultation in Islamabad next year.

7. Reflecting longstanding and substantial economic, commercial, and investment ties, both leaders welcomed continued efforts to intensify cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan. They underpinned their shared desire to strengthen bilateral economic ties, expand trade and investment, create favourable conditions for commerce and business in both countries, particularly in palm oil, agri products, food retail, halal products, automotive parts, energy, science and technology, and telecommunication. The sole electric provider company in Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Berhad is open to business opportunities with Pakistan including in renewable energy.

8. Reaffirming the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) signed on 8 November 2007 in Kuala Lumpur which entered into force on 1 January 2008, Malaysia and Pakistan recognised the importance of regular discussions to strengthen the trade relationship in key sectors and addressing bilateral trade imbalance. Both leaders welcomed continuing efforts to further enhance bilateral economic relations and underscored importance of these efforts in advancing cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan. In this regard, both sides look forward to a possible MPCEPA Joint Committee Meeting in the near future with the intention to enhance further economic partnership.

9. On the Inter-Governmental Agreement on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) between Malaysia and Pakistan signed in November 2017, Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to assist Pakistan in addressing its energy shortfall. In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Malaysia’s cooperation in LNG and other energy sectors including hydroelectric and renewable resources.

10.Recognising Malaysia’s success in the high-tech industry hub in the northern state of Penang, Pakistan highlighted their intention to explore greater collaboration between high-tech industries in Malaysia and Pakistan. Malaysia invited Pakistani companies to invest in Malaysia in both manufacturing and services sectors where the companies are able to leverage Malaysia’s strategic location in expanding their investments into ASE Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central, South and West Asia.

11.Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and looked forward to the 13th Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) which will be convened in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia invited Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in 2019. Pakistan also welcomed Malaysia’s participation in the upcoming Defence Expo IDEAS2018.

12.Malaysian side took note of the massive counter-terrorism efforts that Pakistan has successfully undertaken in an effort to eliminate terrorism.

13.The two leaders agreed on the need to enhance educational ties between Malaysia and Pakistan and agreed that close cooperation on education and training are critical elements of the next phase of the relationship.

14.Both sides acknowledged the importance of the tourism industry and youth exchanges in promoting greater people-to-people contacts, sustainable socioeconomic growth, and in fostering mutual understanding between the two countries. Both sides also reaffirmed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Recruitment of Pakistan Workers signed in Islamabad, Pakistan on 20th October 2003.

15.Noting the momentum building up worldwide for better quality products and services as consumers gain confidence in the halal process, Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in the halal industry. Both leaders agreed to share information and best practices in this endeavour.

16.Recognising Malaysia’s earnest efforts in eliminating corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in learning from Malaysia’s experience and accomplishments in this field.

17.As two peace-loving Islamic nations, the two leaders agreed to increase their collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of Islam in international fora while strengthening the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate more closely on issues affecting the Muslim world including taking joint efforts in underscoring Muslim sensitivities in attacking Muslim holy personalities and religious belief. Both stressed that terrorism cannot be associated with any religion or belief. Views were exchanged on the situation in Palestine and in the Rakhine State, Myanmar involving Rohingya Muslims. On the Palestinian issue, both countries agreed to contribute positively in other forums, especially in the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine, of which Malaysia and Pakistan are members. Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Prime Minister Tun Mahathir on the grave human rights situation in Kashmir and in this regard referred to the Reports of UNOHCHR, Amnesty International, International People’s Tribunal and All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, UK. He also discussed the role of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir to highlight the issue.

18.Both leaders witnessed the signing of the Partial Visa Abolishment Agreement (PVAA) which will reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship by broadening contact at the officials’ level between the two countries.

19.Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and the people of Malaysia for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay in Malaysia.

20.Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to undertake a visit to Pakistan. Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad accepted the invitation with appreciation. The dates of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.