Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
Three children killed as mortar shell explodes in Swat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Share

SWAT: Three children were killed and another injured when a mortar shell went off in Matta Tehsil of Swat valley, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the four children were playing with the mortar shell that they had found abandoned in a filed  when it exploded.

The children whose names were yet to be known belonged  to the same family.

The injured was being treated at the Matta Hospital, according to Geo News.

The police said they have launched an investigation after collecting evidence from the site of the blast. 

