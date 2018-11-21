Three children killed as mortar shell explodes in Swat

SWAT: Three children were killed and another injured when a mortar shell went off in Matta Tehsil of Swat valley, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the four children were playing with the mortar shell that they had found abandoned in a filed when it exploded.

The children whose names were yet to be known belonged to the same family.

The injured was being treated at the Matta Hospital, according to Geo News.

The police said they have launched an investigation after collecting evidence from the site of the blast.