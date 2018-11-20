BSEK announces results

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Tuesday announced the results of the class 9th for science group and general regular and private groups annual examinations 2018.

According to the statistics issued by the BSEK, the board had enrolled 155725 candidates in science group. Out of them, 153383 appeared in the examination. The ratio of successful students remained 73 percent.

In the general group, 13916 aspirants were enrolled. However, 396 students skipped their exam. The rate of successful students remained 53 percent. The board had also enrolled 2648 candidates in the general private group. But, only 32 percent candidates cleared their all five papers. The students can check their results on the BSEK website.