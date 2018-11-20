Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce daughter's name, share first photo

Bollywood’s power couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are on the receiving end of love,support and felicitations extended from around the globe ever since they welcomed their bundle of joy on Sunday and became parents to a baby girl.



The couple that embraced parenthood some two days ago took to Twitter to reveal to their fans the name of their adorable baby girl.

On Tuesday Neha Dhupia posted an endearing photo of her daughter’s little feet donning bootees that say ‘hello world’.

The Former Miss India captioned the photo: “Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ...”

Angad on the other hand, took to Twitter to post the same picture, with which he wrote: "Waheguru MEHR kare"

The Bollywood duo who tied the knot in an exclusive and secretive ceremony in May became parents to a girl at Mumbai’s Women’s Hospital.



Soon after the news broke out, multiple wishes from all over started pouring in for the Lust Stories starlet.

The couple had publicized the news of their pregnancy in an Instagram post where Angad had written: “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus ?? #satnamwaheguru".