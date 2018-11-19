Lesson for Pakistani leaders who appeased US: Shireen Mazari on Trump statement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for human rights Shireen Mazari responding to Donald Trump’s recent statement concerning Pakistan stated that it should be a lesson for Pakistani leaders who appeased the US after 9/11.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart said that Pakistani leaders who had continued appeasing America especially after the 9/11 attacks, should learn the lesson while underlining the said conciliation naming Raymond Davis, war on terror and lost Pakistani lives.

“Trump's tirade against Pak & his claim that that Pak does not do "a damn thing" for the US shd be a lesson for those Pak ldrs who kept appeasing the US esp after 9/11! The renditions; the loss of Pak lives in US WoT; the free space for Raymond Davis & other operatives; etc etc,” read her tweet.

She went on to state: “The illegal killings by drone attacks; the list is endless but once again history shows appeasement does not work. Also, whether China or Iran, US policies of containment & isolation do not coincide with Pak strategic interests.”

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump had asserted that Pakistan has not done “a damn thing” for America while alleging that the country had given a hiding place for Osama bin Laden.

"But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," he added. "And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year. ... [bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year -- which we don’t give them anymore, by the way. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us," he stated.