Salman Khan suffers injury on Bharat sets, leaves shoot midway

MUMBAI: Bollywood Dabang star Salman Khan, who was in Punjab for shooting one of his most ambitious venture Bharat, has reportedly flown back to Mumbai after apparently suffering from an injury.



The actor reportedly hurt himself while shooting for one of the scenes from his upcoming venture and decided to go back to Mumbai for treatment. The details of the Superstar's injury are not known as yet.

The Dabang star Salman Khan entangled himself into trouble recently during the shooting of the film Bharat. First for the political controversy that ensued over the use of the Pakistan national flag during the shoot of the film in Ludhiana, but also of a physical injury caused to the actor.



It is learnt that the actor was working out in the gymnasium at the shoot when he hurt himself pretty badly.

Ali Abbas Zafar is the director of Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani. It is slated to release in the summer of 2019 during Eid.



Salman Khan usually avoids indulging in any heavy exercise and routines during his shoots, but this one seems to have hurt him bad enough.