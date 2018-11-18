close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
World

AFP
November 18, 2018
Macron urges European revival to prevent global 'chaos'

Sun, Nov, 18

Berlin -French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday in Berlin that Europe must grow stronger and more sovereign in order to fulfil its duty of preventing "chaos" in global affairs.

"Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace," Macron told the German parliament.

"That´s why Europe must be stronger... and win more sovereignty," he said.

Macron said it was Europe that led the push for green energy and against climate change and which was now pursuing a multilateral approach in trade, security, migration and environmental policy.

Addressing the Bundestag, Macron called for greater European unity and self-confidence in order to meet future challenges.

He said Europe must not "become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics".

