Ariana Grande begins anew, chops off iconic ponytail

After going through a rocky patch, American singer Ariana Grande is said to be on the road to recovery and it looks like she has started her new beginning by letting go of her iconic past hairstyle.



The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to exhibit her new look and according to a HollywoodLife report citing a close source, the revamp came as her welcoming a new start and letting go of the past difficulties she had to endure.

“She really needs to hit the reset button because she has gone through a lot of heartache and she just needs to start working on herself and making herself the best she can be,” stated the source.

The Sweetner singer has had her stars vexed since the explosion at her concert in Manchester, England in which 22 lives had perished, leaving her in great distress.



Following the tragic incident, the death of her ex-boyfriend of two years Mac Miller due to a drug overdose, had also resulted in the singer facing trauma.

That was not the apparent end of the challenges for the young star as subsequent to Miller’s death, Ariana also broke off her brief engagement with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

“She has matured so much with Mac’s death and the relationship with Pete going sour. She really has become a very strong woman after all of this and she feels a physical change was needed to show that she is changing inside herself in a positive way as well,” the source revealed further.