2500 shops demolished in Karachi under anti-encroachment drive: KMC

KARACHI: As many as 2500 shops have been razed under an anti-encroachment drive launched in Saddar and other parts of Karachi on Supreme Court’s order.



According to a report compiled by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), 2500 shops were demolished during the ongoing drive to remove illegal construction.

Empress Market, one of the city's iconic buildings, ha also been cleared of all encroachments.

The operation, as per the report, was conducted from November 5 to 15.



The KMC has reportedly sent the report to Commissioner Karachi along with the pictures of the cleared area.

Apart from that six RCC basements and a two-storey building were also demolished to “restore Empress Market”.

The report read, “480 illegal shops on Sohrab Khattak Road, 150 encroachments on Sarmad Shaheed Road and 450 stalls at Shahrah-e-Iraq were demolished during the drive,”

7500 sun shades were also removed from Akbar Road and surrounding areas, the report added.

Moreover, the report includes, “Encroachments on Zaibunnisa Street, Magazine Line, Abdullah Haroon Road, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Road and Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road were also removed,”

Anti-encroachment operations are under way in six other zones of the city, the report added.