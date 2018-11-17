close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
World

AFP
November 17, 2018
Argentine submarine located year after disappearance: navy

Sat, Nov, 18

Buenos Aires: The wreckage of an Argentine navy submarine which exploded and disappeared one year ago with 44 crew was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the navy said.

There has been "positive identification of the ARA San Juan," 800 meters (yards) deep by the Ocean Infinity, a statement from the navy said, referring to a US company involved in the search.

