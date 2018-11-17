Argentine submarine located year after disappearance: navy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Buenos Aires: The wreckage of an Argentine navy submarine which exploded and disappeared one year ago with 44 crew was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the navy said.
There has been "positive identification of the ARA San Juan," 800 meters (yards) deep by the Ocean Infinity, a statement from the navy said, referring to a US company involved in the search.
