NAB for placing Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz on ECL

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended placing the names of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Salman Shehbaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).



NAB, in a letter to Ministry of Interior, states that Hamza and Salman are under investigation therefore, their names be placed on ECL.

The Shehbaz brothers are being investigated by NAB for the construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitates Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family. NAB claims that Rs 200 million was paid from the national exchequer for the construction of the bridge.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz appeared before NAB last week but his brother Salman failed to do so as he is in London.

The father of the two, Shehbaz Sharif has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in relation to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.