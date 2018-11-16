49 percent Pakistanis think PTI govt's performance better than previous govt's: survey

ISLAMABAD: As many 49 percent Pakistanis think performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government is better than that of previous government's, according to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey.

The survey was carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan.

"A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked “Some people think that PTI’s performance until now has been better than the previous government while others think that it is worse. What do you think about this?.

" In response to this question, 49% said it is better, 27% it is worse, 18% said there is no difference amongst the two, while 6% did not know or respond to the question," said a statement issued by the Gulani Research Foundation.