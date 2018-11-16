close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
49 percent Pakistanis think PTI govt's performance better than previous govt's: survey

ISLAMABAD: As many 49 percent Pakistanis   think performance of  the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government is better than that of previous government's, according to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey.

The survey was carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan.

"A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked “Some people think that PTI’s performance until now has been better than the previous government while others think that it is worse. What do you think about this?.

" In response to this question, 49% said it is better, 27% it is worse, 18% said there is no difference amongst the two, while 6% did not know or respond to the question," said a statement issued by the Gulani Research Foundation.

