Madhuri Dixit to pay tribute to late legend Sridevi at an upcoming award show

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene will pay tribute to late legend Sridevi at the third edition of Lux Golden Rose Awards. Madhuri will take Bollywood Fans on a nostalgic trip as she pays tribute to her contemporary of the 1980s, the late Sridevi.



To be held on Sunday, the year’s event is an extended support to the UN’S HeForShe cause. The Bollywood stalwarts will be lending their support for the initiative, where the men will pledge to stand in solidarity with women and face gender inequality together.

"When I was approached to do this performance, it left me both overwhelmed and excited. Given that the Awards are supporting the HeforShe movement, I thought it was also time for the women, especially in Bollywood, to celebrate each other and express solidarity with each other,” Madhuri said.

"The Lux legends are truly iconic and inspirational, and my performance is purely to take fans down memory lane while reveling and celebrating their magic," she added.

Madhuri will perform on super hit tracks of veterans Hema Malini and Rekha, but the highlight of the performance will be a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi, a statement said.

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Ishaan Khattar from debut film Dhadak will also put on an act at the event. The event will be co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

"This stage is special to me because my mother was a Lux superstar. I am glad to be performing for my first ever awards night with my favorite co-actor and friend Ishaan, since he has always supported me up to this stage in my career”, Janhvi said, "Since this is my first performance, I am working extra hard on perfecting my moves and I hope the audiences will shower us with lots love again."

"Hosting for this very special audience has always thrilled me and continues to fill my heart with lots of love for these superwomen," Shah Rukh Khan said as he is looking forward to celebrate cinema's beautiful ladies.

Varun said: "It is humbling and delightful to be chosen to host for the ladies. This year’s theme HeForShe is something I want to take a stand for. Shah Rukh Khan is the God of hosting and to get a chance to applaud the divas alongside him is a dream come true. I have coveted his title of the 'King of Romance' and 'Ladies Man' for a long time, and if I am able to live up even to half of his legacy, I will call myself fortunate."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also pledged his support to HeForShe, along with TV actors Nakuul Mehta and Mohit Malik.

Ayushmann said: "As a part of the industry, it is our responsibility and not a choice to make the space we work in safe, equal and encouraging for growth for one and all. HeForShe states just that - standing in solidarity for positive change.

"In my personal experience I have seen the kind of honesty and hard work my female co-actors have put in and if they are not given due credit then it is a pity for us and the industry as a whole."