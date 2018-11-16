Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean opens up about family, alcohol addiction

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean came forth shedding light on his extensive addiction with alcohol and how his children have led to minimizing his struggle for him.



During an interview with Peoples magazine, the 40-year old vocalist opened up about his family life and his struggles with the alcohol addiction saying he has also relapsed over the past year.

“You know, it’s interesting about sobriety with family and with kids — you still have to put yourself first, and that’s been a real big struggle for me,” he stated.

He went on to add: “I have no shame in saying, I’ve relapsed over the past year. It’s no secret that this is a disease, and that it’s a daily struggle.”

Treading ahead, the singer talked about his family being a support system helping him through sobriety saying: “Are my kids and my wife a huge support, and a huge inspiration? Yes, a hundred percent. But, at the same time the biggest problem I deal with, is putting myself first because in my mind, you should put family first… you should put your kids first. But because I’m still very co-dependent, I want to make sure everyone’s cool.”

The singer-songwriter’s fight with alcohol addiction and depression has been ongoing since the past several years with him getting admitted in rehabilitation centers in 2001, 2002 and 2011.