Bilawal questions govt's failure to make SP Tahir Dawar's kidnapping a top priority issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the brutal murder of police officer SP Tahir Dawar in Afghanistan.



“It is shocking that one of our top police officials is kidnapped from Islamabad and shifted to Afghanistan without being noticed,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

He questioned why the government had not put security on high alert as soon as news of SP Dawar’s kidnapping was confirmed.

“The way this government has dealt with the entire matter is unconvincing and a lot remains to be answered.”

Chairman PPP said that the PTI government must raise this issue at the highest level with their Afghan counterparts.

Instead of blaming the safe-city project and CCTV cameras, Bilawal asked the government to find out exactly why Dawar’s kidnapping was not made into a top priority issue.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto offered his condolences to Shaheed Dawar’s bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. These surely are testing times for the family and the whole nation shares in their grief.