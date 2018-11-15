Pakistan lauds Saudi announcement of Khashoggi murder related indictments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan noted with appreciation the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to initiate the process of indictment of those responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Commencement of this process demonstrates the resolve and commitment of the Saudi authorities to hold the culprits and their associates to account and fulfill the imperatives of justice, as has been mutually reaffirmed by both Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Earlier today, Saudi prosecutor said five Saudi officials face the death penalty for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.