PM Imran Khan constitutes Task Force on IT and Telecom

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded his approval to the constitution of a 14-member Task Force on IT and Telecom.



The approval was given during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Khan on Friday.

Federal IT Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be chairman of the committee which also includes Dr Atta ur Rehman, former science and technology minister, Dr Sarosh Hasmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor, NED University, Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Engineer Jawad Salim Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council.

Other members are Syed Raza Ali Shah, Mudassir Hussain, Vice Admiral (Retd) Syed Arifullah Hussaini, Syed Ahmed, Chairman PASA (Pakistan Software House Association, Dr Zartash Afzal Uzmi, faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, LUMS, Shahid Mustafa, CEO Tameer Bank, Nadeem Malik, Ex-Country Manager Microsoft, Ex-IMB Executive and Jehan Ara, NESC I/O.

“Honoured to be on the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT & Telecom alongwith some friends and colleagues. Hope to contribute positively. #pakistan #pmtaskforce #tech,” Jehan Ara, an IT entrepreneur in Pakistan, tweeted.



