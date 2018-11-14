Police confirm death of SP Tahir Dawar

PESHAWAR: A senior police official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday confirmed that missing police officer SP Tahir Dawar has been killed, with out elaborating on cause and circumstances of his death.

Quoting SSP Operations Javed Iqbal, Geo News reported that the body of the missing police officer would be brought to Torkhan Border by Red Crescent Afghanistan.

He said a team of Pakistani police has been dispatched to the Pak-Afghan border to receive the body.



