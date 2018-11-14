Wed Nov 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 14, 2018
Police confirm death of SP Tahir Dawar

Wed, Nov, 18

PESHAWAR: A senior police official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday confirmed that missing police officer SP Tahir Dawar has been killed, with out elaborating on cause and circumstances of  his death.

Quoting SSP Operations  Javed Iqbal, Geo News reported that the body of the missing police officer would be brought to  Torkhan Border by Red Crescent Afghanistan. 

He said a team of Pakistani police has been dispatched to the Pak-Afghan border to receive the body.


