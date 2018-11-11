Sun Nov 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2018
PM Imran Khan likely to address nation today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan  is expected  to address   the nation today (Sunday), according to Geo News.

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) can broadcast recorded speech of the prime minister tonight, the TV channel reported.

Although the prime minister's spokesman or any state functionry have not make any announcement regarding the  his address, Imran Khan  may talk about the ongoing drive against corruption in the country.

On Saturday, he  talked about  giving  an important message to the nation about corruption .


