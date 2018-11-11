PM Imran Khan likely to address nation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation today (Sunday), according to Geo News.

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) can broadcast recorded speech of the prime minister tonight, the TV channel reported.

Although the prime minister's spokesman or any state functionry have not make any announcement regarding the his address, Imran Khan may talk about the ongoing drive against corruption in the country.

On Saturday, he talked about giving an important message to the nation about corruption .



