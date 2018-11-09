Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

One of Pakistan’s highly lauded actors Sanam Saeed has for the first time come forward shedding light on her personal life which the actor had for too long kept stashed away.

During the course of her interview in the web show Speak Your Heart with Samina Peerzada, the actor for the first time shared details about her life off-screen, including her childhood, her struggle of losing a parent as well as her marriage coming to an end.

The eldest of the three siblings, started off narrating her background and the old-school side of her maternal family.

“My mother was an art school teacher and my father was an interior designer. So we’ve been relatively open minded as opposed to my conservative maternal side,” she revealed.

Speaking of her mother’s struggle of defying traditions and conservative notions deeply-rooted in her family, she revealed that her parent’s had married out of love at the age of 30.

“The memories I can gather now of my parents are quite contradicting. My mother was the disciplinarian and my dad was the rule breaker,” she revealed

Treading ahead the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor spoke of the non-conformist manner in which their household was run: “We’ve had discussions about our childhoods on the dining table of our family home. We had quite an adventurous life. The three of us (her siblings and herself) weren’t bound to anything. We weren’t discriminated on the basis of gender. My brother wasn’t given any advantage just because he was a boy.”

Speaking of how the actor maintains the poised and collected attitude in life, Sanam gave the credit to her parents saying: “I think our parents made sure that we were very secure as human beings. Since there’s no insecurity, there’s no competition. Therefore, I am very content with what I have and who I am as a person.”

Moreover she goes on to talk about her broken marriage with the ‘love of her life’ whom she had tied the knot with around the time when her mother had fallen ill.

“I think I couldn’t balance my marriage and my mother’s deteriorating health. I realised it was unfair to my husband to have my divided attention. I understood he deserved better and should go for that. He deserved the attention of a partner, not another headache and I didn’t want to share my time with anyone else but my mother. So when I finally gave up, I had a sense of relief,” she stated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Roohi Bano is fine, at her brother's house: sister

Roohi Bano is fine, at her brother's house: sister

Netflix sued by Satanic Temple over use of Baphomet deity

Netflix sued by Satanic Temple over use of Baphomet deity
Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Red Notice' pushes release date

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Red Notice' pushes release date
Ranbir and Alia back on work after Diwali, attend dance classes

Ranbir and Alia back on work after Diwali, attend dance classes
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day