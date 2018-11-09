Change of guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held here on Friday at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the the 141st birth anniversary of poet of the East.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

The 141st birth anniversary of poet of the East and Hakeemul Ummat Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated today (Friday) across the country with national zeal and fervor.

Allama Iqbal conceived the idea of Pakistan and is, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.