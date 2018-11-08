Netflix unleashes Mowgli’s new trailer with a darker tale

Netflix has shared another trailer of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle with a darker tale in a match with its predecessor The Jungle Book.



The Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis is directing the fantasy thriller tale of a human baby left in an Indian jungle to be raised by a pack of wolves, Bagheera, and Baloo. Threatened by Shere Khan, Bagheera tells Mowgli he must return to the land of man for his own safety but the transition from the animal world to the human world is one that becomes a challenge for Mowgli.

Owing to Netflix’s new deal to resolve the part where it disrupted cinema-going habits over the past few years, the streaming site franchise will be releasing the movie to limited theatres on Nov 29.

The trailer came out Wednesday night, showing Rohan Chand as Mowgli alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Christian Bale (Bagheera), Naiomie Harris (Nisha), and Andy Serkis (Baloo).

The trailer comes under Netflix's banner after the Warner Bros. movie was sold to the streaming site franchise earlier this year after multiple production delays.

Mowgli will shift to the streaming platform on December 7.