Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

How to secure bank accounts from being hacked!

Director FIA talking to Geo News on security breach that affected almost all banks.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a public awareness campaign to promote awareness about the privacy and security risks of public bank accounts hacking for surveillance and stressed the need to educate illiterate in the country about preventive measures of accounts misuse.

The banks should introduce a ‘Biometric system’ on all related ATM machines to further secure the public accounts, Director of FIA Cyber-Crimes Wing Captain (R) Mohammad Shoaib said this while speaking in a PTV news programme.

The privacy and security of the monetary transactions is a serious challenge due to the hacking issue, however, very strict and well measured steps have been taken to ensure security of public bank accounts from the threat of being hacked.

He explained that one easy step to ensure a secure bank account is to constantly checking your account balance, reviewing your monthly statement and if you make any bank transactions through the internet make sure that your internet is safe and protected.

The director said the usage of your official and personal mail addresses should be very carefully done as hackers can obtain all the personal information about your account through your email address, use it and reset its password.

Another way is to make your password very strong and not easily hacked.

Make sure that your devices, internet browser and operating system are always updated, he added.

With these cases become more common, the challenge for the government has also increased, said, adding that Pakistan needs to improve its digital security to moves towards greater technology adoption.

Capt Shoaib at complaints regarding stealing of money from the bank accounts said issue had increased over the past two years, however department within the years have received almost 1500 complaints where more than 100 cases are being investigated by the agency in connection with the breach.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the banks to protect the money of their clients.”

The managements of the banks have been advised to make their data security fool-proof, otherwise, they would lose confidence of account holders, he advised.

Deputy Director of Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Mehmoodul Hassan Sati said, "We are trying to play a proactive role in preventing bank pilferage".

We are also conducting meetings with all banks for ensuring the security measures to meet future challenges, ensure real-time monitoring of card operations related systems and transactions.

He said the FIA has written to the banks in question and is summoning the banks’ representatives to discuss the situation.

The official pointed out that banks are responsible for ensuring security of their clients’ data.

If a bank’s security infrastructure is weak then the bank is to be held responsible for any breach, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

Pakistan, China sign treaty on transfer of sentenced persons
Athar Minallah’s appointment as IHC top judge gets parliamentary approval

Athar Minallah’s appointment as IHC top judge gets parliamentary approval
42 remaining PM House vehicles to be auctioned on Nov 15

42 remaining PM House vehicles to be auctioned on Nov 15
How to get residence in PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

How to get residence in PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report