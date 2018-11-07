Wed November 07, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Samsung Galaxy X: Here is what we know about the foldable phone

Samsung is all set to announce details of its foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference to be held on November 7 and 8. That is all we should expect from Samsung for now.

According to conflicting reports, the South Korean company may show detailed images of the device at the conference.

 The event is expected to focus on why a foldable phone is a better tool than a normal device.

DJ Koh in September  hinted that the company may reveal further details about the phone in November during Samsung Developer Conference,

"You can use most of the uses ... on fold(ed) status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it? So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) 'wow, this is the reason Samsung made it'," Koh recently told CNBC.

The company was expected to launch the phone in 2018, but recent reports suggest it may arrive next year.

