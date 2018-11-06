It's therapeutic to work with Karan Johar’: Alia Bhatt on ‘Takht’

After making her debut in Karan Johar's ‘Student of the year’, Alia Bhatt is now working again in another Karan Johar’s movie, ‘Takht’.

While speaking to a fashion and style magazine, Vogue, the 25 years old actress told that she finds it ‘therapeutic’ to work with Karan Johar.

Alongside Alia, the movie also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie will be like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham of the Mughal era but there is more betrayal so it will an extreme one.

"It's my most action-heavy film but it's a different kind of organic action, not 'dishoom-dishoom'," Alia said. The actress will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ and Abhishek Verman’s ‘Kalank’.

She rejected the news about movie being a superhero film. "If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear," said Alia Bhatt.

About ‘Brahmastra’ she disclosed that it will be a three-part fantasy trilogy in which she will be working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.