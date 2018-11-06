Tue November 06, 2018
Entertainment

REUTERS
November 6, 2018

Rapper Mac Miller's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Mac Miller, the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande, died of an overdose of cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl, the Los Angeles coroner’s office said on Monday.

Miller, 26, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept 7. After an autopsy, the Los Angeles coroner ruled his death accidental.

Miller had spoken openly of his drug addiction in interviews and in his music, and dated Grande, 25, for about two years before the couple split earlier this year.

The rapper’s death was thought to be one of the factors in the breakup last month of Grande and new boyfriend Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live comedian, whose engagement in June after dating for less than two months became a celebrity media sensation.

Grande released a new single on Saturday called Thank U, Next in which she sings with affection of both Davidson and Miller. Appearing on Saturday Night Live at the weekend, Davidson, 24, made his first public statement about the breakup.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” Davidson said.

