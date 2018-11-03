Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is jumping back on board as the turbaned Sartaj Singh in the acclaimed Netflix series, Sacred Games as the second season finally goes on floors.



While the hearsay suggested the show maybe getting derailed after its producer Vikas Bahl and writer Varun Grover were accused of sexual misconduct, Indian media reports have now revealed that the actor just began shooting for the second season in Mumbai.

It was revealed further that the show was given a green signal following the allegations placed on Bahl and Grover after a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to an eye witness from Mumbai’s Xavier’s Institute of Communications which is doubled as the police headquarters in the show, Saif’s character had his finger chopped off at the end of the first season. Now, he’s resumed shooting with a bandaged finger.”

The first season of the crime-thriller was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kayshap who have been replaced by Neeraj Ghaywan for the second season.