Condolences pour in for Maulana Sami Ul Haq

RAWALPINDI: Condolences started pouring in for JUI-S Chief Maulana Sami Ul Haq, who was assassinated on Friday evening in Rawalpindi.



JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ul-Rehman condemned the killing of Sami saying "I myself was a student of Darul Haqqani for eight years. I extend my condolences to his relatives," Rehman said.

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter to condemn the killing.

"Terrible news - Assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq is very tragic - May Allah Bless his soul Ameen!," he writes.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted, "Assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq was an attack on stability and integrity of Pakistan."



Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said, " I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of #MaulanaSamiulHaq. Pakistan has lost an important religious and political figure. The killers and their masterminds must be arrested forthwith."



Jamaat-e-Islami chief also condemned the assassination and demanded the government to apprehend the culprits. "Maulana Sami Ul Haq was champion of peace."

