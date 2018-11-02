Condolences pour in for Maulana Sami Ul Haq

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Condolences started pouring in for JUI-S Chief Maulana Sami Ul Haq, who was assassinated on Friday evening in Rawalpindi.
Also Read: Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ul-Rehman condemned the killing of Sami saying "I myself was a student of Darul Haqqani for eight years. I extend my condolences to his relatives," Rehman said.
Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter to condemn the killing.
"Terrible news - Assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq is very tragic - May Allah Bless his soul Ameen!," he writes.
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted, "Assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq was an attack on stability and integrity of Pakistan."
Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said, " I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of #MaulanaSamiulHaq. Pakistan has lost an important religious and political figure. The killers and their masterminds must be arrested forthwith."
Jamaat-e-Islami chief also condemned the assassination and demanded the government to apprehend the culprits. "Maulana Sami Ul Haq was champion of peace."
