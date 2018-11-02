Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Condolences pour in for Maulana Sami Ul Haq

RAWALPINDI: Condolences started pouring in for JUI-S Chief Maulana Sami Ul Haq, who was assassinated on Friday evening in Rawalpindi.

Also Read: Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ul-Rehman condemned the killing of Sami saying "I myself was a student of Darul Haqqani for eight years. I extend my condolences to his relatives," Rehman said.

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter to condemn the killing.

"Terrible news - Assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq is very tragic - May Allah Bless his soul Ameen!," he writes.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted, "Assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq was an attack on stability and integrity of Pakistan."

Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said, " I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of #MaulanaSamiulHaq. Pakistan has lost an important religious and political figure. The killers and their masterminds must be arrested forthwith."

Jamaat-e-Islami chief also condemned the assassination and demanded the government to apprehend the culprits. "Maulana Sami Ul Haq was champion of peace."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into assassination of Maulana Sami Ul haq

PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into assassination of Maulana Sami Ul haq
CM Punjab orders enquiry into Sami Ul Haq’s assassination

CM Punjab orders enquiry into Sami Ul Haq’s assassination

SC serves notice to Sawati under Article 62

SC serves notice to Sawati under Article 62
LIVE: Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

LIVE: Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja