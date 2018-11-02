Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) chief Maulana Sami ul Haq has been stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi, family says.

Maulana Hami ul Haq, son of Maulana Sami ul Haq, said that his father was resting in his room when he was attacked with a knife.

"My father could not join the protest in Islamabad due to road blockage and returned to his house for rest," he said.

"His drive went out for half an hour and when he returned, he found Maulana lying in a pool of blood," he said.

Earlier, some reports suggested that gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on Sami ul Haq's vehicle and sped away.



The JUI-S chief was being shifted to DHQ Hospital before he succumbed to his wounds.

Sources say that a security guard of the deceased cleric was critically wounded.

Speaking to Geo News, Maulana Haseem, a central leader of the JUI-S, confirmed the death of Maulana Sami ul Haq in the terrorist attack.

Maulana Sami ul Haq was the chancellor of Dar ul Uloom Haqqania based in Peshawar.



Senior journalist Salim Safi described the death of Maulana Sami ul Haq as a big tragedy for the country.

Maulana Sami ul Haq was member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1991 to 1997.

