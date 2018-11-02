Pakistan ODI squad named for New Zealand series

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq, after consultations with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur, has announced the 15 member ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The ODI series against New Zealand will commence from November 7.The first two matches of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 7 and 9, respectively, whereas the third and final ODI of the series will be played in Dubai on November 11.

Pakistan ODI Squad against New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari.