KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed ban on pillion riding in Karachi for 10 days amid protests across city after the Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.
Citing law and order
Carrying/display of Arms
gathering of more than four persons
ban on pillion riding of Motorcycle/scooter
Ban on rallies/Jalsa/Jaloos
Private vehicles with tinted glasses, un-authorized blue lihjys, fancy number plate. Police/ambulance resemblances siren and hooters
