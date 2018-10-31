Wed October 31, 2018
World

AFP
October 31, 2018

Coalition´s Yemen strikes must end in populated areas: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Tuesday for an end to all air strikes in Yemen´s populated areas conducted by the Saudi-led coalition.

"The time is now for the cessation of hostilities, including missile and UAV (drone) strikes from Huthi-controlled areas into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Subsequently, coalition air strikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen," he added.

