Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

LONDON: Is this the 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, questioned Ziaduddin Yousafzai, father of Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ziauddin raised the question while Sharing notification of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which the provincial government imposed a ban on the entrance of any male dignitaries in any events concerning girls’ government schools in the province.

According to a notification issued the provincial administration’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department, events held in all-girls’ government schools are to invite female officers or members of parliament or provincial assembly as chief guests while the presence of male dignitaries will be forbidden.

Malala's father tweets, "Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, Is this the “Change” and “Naya Pakistan” you promised us?

"Institutionalisation of Talibanisation?!," he continued.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances

Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances
President Arif Alvi, Erdogan attend inauguration of Grand Int'l Airport in Istanbul

President Arif Alvi, Erdogan attend inauguration of Grand Int'l Airport in Istanbul
CJCSC visits Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra

CJCSC visits Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra

Cricketer Muhammad Abbas participates in traffic awareness campaign

Cricketer Muhammad Abbas participates in traffic awareness campaign
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan
Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah
Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage