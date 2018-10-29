Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

LONDON: Is this the 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, questioned Ziaduddin Yousafzai, father of Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, to Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Ziauddin raised the question while Sharing notification of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which the provincial government imposed a ban on the entrance of any male dignitaries in any events concerning girls’ government schools in the province.

According to a notification issued the provincial administration’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department, events held in all-girls’ government schools are to invite female officers or members of parliament or provincial assembly as chief guests while the presence of male dignitaries will be forbidden.

Malala's father tweets, "Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, Is this the “Change” and “Naya Pakistan” you promised us?

"Institutionalisation of Talibanisation?!," he continued.



