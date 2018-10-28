Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Sports

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

ISLAMABAD: Top international cricketers are on the radar of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) teams ahead of the sixth season of the tournament.

Though the BPL will be played in 2019, the hustle has already begun and the latest player signing is that of Shahid Afridi.

The former Pakistan skipper who was a part of the Dhaka Dynamites squad in the previous edition will now wear a different jersey.

Comilla Victorians the former champions of the tournament have acquired the services of the veteran Pakistani cricketer, crictracker reported.

Afridi, one of the most popular players in the shortest format of the game was slotted in the A+ category.

Comilla were so sure that they wanted his experience in their line-up that they roped him in the first round of the draft when the foreign players were on offer.

The 38-year-old, Afridi has played over 280 T20 matches, scored nearly 4000 runs and has 307 wickets to his name.

The Victorians also possess senior Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, who is their Icon player.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

‘Pakistan are hard to beat in home conditions’
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31

Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31
Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage