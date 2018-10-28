Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

ISLAMABAD: Top international cricketers are on the radar of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) teams ahead of the sixth season of the tournament.

Though the BPL will be played in 2019, the hustle has already begun and the latest player signing is that of Shahid Afridi.

The former Pakistan skipper who was a part of the Dhaka Dynamites squad in the previous edition will now wear a different jersey.

Comilla Victorians the former champions of the tournament have acquired the services of the veteran Pakistani cricketer, crictracker reported.

Afridi, one of the most popular players in the shortest format of the game was slotted in the A+ category.

Comilla were so sure that they wanted his experience in their line-up that they roped him in the first round of the draft when the foreign players were on offer.

The 38-year-old, Afridi has played over 280 T20 matches, scored nearly 4000 runs and has 307 wickets to his name.

The Victorians also possess senior Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, who is their Icon player.