Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister

Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena Friday sacked his Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new premier, the president´s office said.



A private television network loyal to Rajapakse televised him being sworn in as the new Prime Minister, replacing Wickremesinghe.

The surprise move comes despite past clashes between both Sirisena and Wickremesinghe over economic policy as well as the day-to-day administration of the government.