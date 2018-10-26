Kami Sid-starrer bags award at international film festival

Pakistan’s highly lauded transgender social activist and model Kami Sid has become the talk of town once again as her short film Rani has bagged an award at the NBC Universal Short Film Festival.



After making the country proud numerous times before, Sid is back with another big feat as her short film garnered massive acclaim on the international platform, scoring the award for Best Director, handed to Hammad Rizvi who helmed the cinematic piece.

The film starring the transgender icon had been showcased in multiple film festivals previously as well, while also naming a few nominations for itself.

The Pakistani film’s poster was also featured by acclaimed foreign production GrayScale as well when it was selected for screening at the Outfest FLos Angeles Film Fest saying: “Rani a short film about a Pakistani transgender woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby.”