Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Kami Sid-starrer bags award at international film festival

Pakistan’s highly lauded transgender social activist and model Kami Sid has become the talk of town once again as her short film Rani has bagged an award at the NBC Universal Short Film Festival.

After making the country proud numerous times before, Sid is back with another big feat as her short film garnered massive acclaim on the international platform, scoring the award for Best Director, handed to Hammad Rizvi who helmed the cinematic piece.

The film starring the transgender icon had been showcased in multiple film festivals previously as well, while also naming a few nominations for itself.

The Pakistani film’s poster was also featured by acclaimed foreign production GrayScale as well when it was selected for screening at the Outfest FLos Angeles Film Fest saying: “Rani a short film about a Pakistani transgender woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby.”

