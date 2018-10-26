Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asma Jahangir to be posthumously honoured with UN Human Rights Prize

The late human rights champion, Asma Jahangir, will be honoured with the UN Human Rights Prize 2018 posthumously.

The announcement regarding the prize was made in a tweet by President of the UNGA Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Friday:

“Today I announced the 2018 winners of the @UN Human Rights Prize. I am proud to recognise the contributions of individuals & organizations that promote & protect human rights Rebeca Gyumi. Asma Jahangir Joênia Wapichana. Your work is an inspiration to us all.”

Asma Jahangir was a staunch human rights advocate who worked for the marginalised and oppressed classes of the society.

She was known as a strong opponent of General Zia-ul-Haq’s military regime.

Asma Jahangir breathed her last on February 11 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Over 50 people will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry

Over 50 people will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry
SC orders formation of team to ensure removal of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders formation of team to ensure removal of encroachments in Karachi
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says
Pakistan pushes for steps to prevent weaponization of outer space

Pakistan pushes for steps to prevent weaponization of outer space
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'

Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?