Asma Jahangir to be posthumously honoured with UN Human Rights Prize

The late human rights champion, Asma Jahangir, will be honoured with the UN Human Rights Prize 2018 posthumously.

The announcement regarding the prize was made in a tweet by President of the UNGA Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Friday:

“Today I announced the 2018 winners of the @UN Human Rights Prize. I am proud to recognise the contributions of individuals & organizations that promote & protect human rights Rebeca Gyumi. Asma Jahangir Joênia Wapichana. Your work is an inspiration to us all.”

Asma Jahangir was a staunch human rights advocate who worked for the marginalised and oppressed classes of the society.



She was known as a strong opponent of General Zia-ul-Haq’s military regime.

Asma Jahangir breathed her last on February 11 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.