Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia not attached any condition with financial assistance, clarifies Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brotherly countries with deep bonds of religion, history and cultural relations.

Briefing the media after federal cabinet meeting here Thursday, the Finance Minister clarified that financial package agreed with Saudi Arabia was not part of any deal, adding that Saudi Arabia had not attached any conditions with the financial assistance.

To another question, he said government was still exploring various avenues for meeting its financing needs prior to approaching the IMF, adding that arrangements with IMF would help to attract the investment from the other multilateral donors.

He said Pakistan would act as a bridge to develop unity, friendship and harmony among all the Muslim countries for the development of Ummah.

The minister clarified that Pakistan would never become part of any conspiracy and would continue its role to promote peace and harmony among all the Muslim states.

