Maulana Fazl advises PM not to make threats with 'fake' mandate

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to refrain from making threats, saying his mandate to rule the country was “fake.”



“Who has asked for the NRO,” Fazl asked, in reply to Imran Khan’s statements that he would never approve an amnesty for the corrupt.

Speaking to media persons, Rehman said that 75 percent of the work to unite opposition parties has been done.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif has asked for three days to make a decision about participation in an all-party conference (APC).

The JUI-F chief said that they will contact opposition to formulate a joint strategy and an all-parties conference would be summoned next week.



Earlier this week, Asif Zardari said he was open to meeting Nawaz Sharif and other opposition leaders to put up a united front against “Prime Minister Select.”

"All opposition parties should join hands to table a resolution against PM Select," Zardari told media persons after speaking at a lawyers convention on Sunday.